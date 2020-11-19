Salmon Ceviche and Tuna Poke | Fish Du Jour

Salmon Ceviche

One piece of 6 ounce salmon (boneless skinless)

1/4 of finely diced red onions

1 Roma tomato, diced

1/2 of an avocado, finely diced

1 tablespoon of finely chopped cilantro

three fresh limes, juiced

Half of a freshly squeezed orange

Half of a freshly squeezed grapefruit

1 tablespoon of kosher salt

One 3-inch tortilla

Finely dice salmon to the size of a fingertip. Place a bowl and add your freshly squeezed lime juice, orange juice and grapefruit juice. Add your salt, cilantro, tomato, onions and avocado, and mix. Let it sit for two hours in the fridge. Heat up your tortilla and simply place ceviche on top of the tortilla. Garnish with a fresh cilantro spring.

Tuna Poke

4 ounces of fresh Ahi tuna

One cup of premium soy sauce

1 teaspoon of sesame oil

One whole freshly squeezed lime

Toasted sesame seeds

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

1 tablespoon of finely chopped cilantro

One 3-inch tortilla

Dice tuna and place it into a bowl. Add your soy sauce, sesame oil, and freshly squeezed lime juice. Cover in place in the refrigerator for two hours. Take the cover off and add your toasted sesame seeds and freshly chopped cilantro. Simply place the tuna poke into your tortilla and garnish with a wedge of lime.