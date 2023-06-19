Salmon Ceviche and Tuna Poke | Fish Du Jour

Salmon Ceviche

  • One piece of 6 ounce salmon (boneless skinless)
  • 1/4 of finely diced red onions
  • 1 Roma tomato, diced
  • 1/2 of an avocado, finely diced
  • 1 tablespoon of finely chopped cilantro
  • three fresh limes, juiced
  • Half of a freshly squeezed orange
  • Half of a freshly squeezed grapefruit
  • 1 tablespoon of kosher salt
  • One 3-inch tortilla

Finely dice salmon to the size of a fingertip. Place a bowl and add your freshly squeezed lime juice, orange juice and grapefruit juice. Add your salt, cilantro, tomato, onions and avocado, and mix. Let it sit for two hours in the fridge. Heat up your tortilla and simply place ceviche on top of the tortilla. Garnish with a fresh cilantro spring.

Tuna Poke

  • 4 ounces of fresh Ahi tuna
  • One cup of premium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon of sesame oil
  • One whole freshly squeezed lime
  • Toasted sesame seeds
  • 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon of finely chopped cilantro
  • One 3-inch tortilla

Dice tuna and place it into a bowl. Add your soy sauce, sesame oil, and freshly squeezed lime juice. Cover in place in the refrigerator for two hours. Take the cover off and add your toasted sesame seeds and freshly chopped cilantro. Simply place the tuna poke into your tortilla and garnish with a wedge of lime.

Leave a Reply

Recipe of the Week – Fish Tacos

We are just two weeks away from the launch of Outdoor Journal Radio’s newest podcast, Eating Wild, and we…
fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2022 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

IP address: 2607:fea8:7b1f:b940:18c9:5fc1:2071:5f8bCountry: City: Operating system: WindowsBrowser: Chrome 114.0Display: DesktopJavaScript Enabled: Cookies Enabled: 1Third-Party Cookies Enabled: Screen Size: Number of Logical CPU Cores: WebGL Renderer:

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

 

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register