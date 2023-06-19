Salmon Ceviche and Tuna Poke | Fish Du Jour

Salmon Ceviche
- One piece of 6 ounce salmon (boneless skinless)
- 1/4 of finely diced red onions
- 1 Roma tomato, diced
- 1/2 of an avocado, finely diced
- 1 tablespoon of finely chopped cilantro
- three fresh limes, juiced
- Half of a freshly squeezed orange
- Half of a freshly squeezed grapefruit
- 1 tablespoon of kosher salt
- One 3-inch tortilla
Finely dice salmon to the size of a fingertip. Place a bowl and add your freshly squeezed lime juice, orange juice and grapefruit juice. Add your salt, cilantro, tomato, onions and avocado, and mix. Let it sit for two hours in the fridge. Heat up your tortilla and simply place ceviche on top of the tortilla. Garnish with a fresh cilantro spring.
Tuna Poke
- 4 ounces of fresh Ahi tuna
- One cup of premium soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon of sesame oil
- One whole freshly squeezed lime
- Toasted sesame seeds
- 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon of finely chopped cilantro
- One 3-inch tortilla
Dice tuna and place it into a bowl. Add your soy sauce, sesame oil, and freshly squeezed lime juice. Cover in place in the refrigerator for two hours. Take the cover off and add your toasted sesame seeds and freshly chopped cilantro. Simply place the tuna poke into your tortilla and garnish with a wedge of lime.