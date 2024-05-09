The Solution to our Tick Problem? | ODJ ep. 118

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are unintentionally guestless but are still here to give you all the outdoor news, tips, and stories you could ask for. Topics discussed included: where our guest went; haberdasheries; watching the Fish’n Canada Show in Mexico; ignorant lottery winners; living off grid; a new tick repellent; wearing dragonflies; losing the gloss off your lures; Northwest Territories walleye; fish eating cannonballs; GPS anchors; TV screens on your boat; traditional anchor applications; and much more!

