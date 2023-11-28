Spicy Black Pepper Beef – Recipe of the Week

Ingredients:

For the beef:

  • 1 lb (450g) beef sirloin or flank steak, thinly sliced
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp oyster sauce
  • 1 tbsp cornstarch
  • 1 tsp ground black pepper
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 tsp fish sauce

For the sauce:

  • 2 tbsp oyster sauce
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • 1 tbsp water
  • 2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

For the rest of the dish:

  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 1 bell pepper, sliced
  • 2 green onions, chopped
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • Cooked jasmine rice for serving

Instructions:

  1. In a bowl, combine the sliced beef with the soy sauce, oyster sauce, cornstarch, and ground black pepper. Mix well and let it marinate for about 15-20 minutes.
  2. In a small bowl, mix together the ingredients for the sauce – oyster sauce, soy sauce, sugar, water, and black pepper. Set aside.
  3. Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and swirl to coat the pan.
  4. Add the marinated beef to the wok and spread it out in a single layer. Let it sear for about 1-2 minutes without stirring to get a nice sear on one side, then stir-fry for an additional 1-2 minutes until the beef is just cooked. Remove the beef from the wok and set aside.
  5. In the same wok, add another tablespoon of oil. Add the minced garlic and stir-fry for 30 seconds until fragrant. Then add the sliced onions and bell peppers, and stir-fry for another 2-3 minutes until they are slightly softened.
  6. Return the beef to the wok and pour in the prepared sauce. Stir-fry everything together for another minute until the beef is coated in the sauce and everything is heated through.
  7. Turn off the heat and stir in the chopped green onions.
  8. Serve the spicy black pepper beef over steamed jasmine rice and enjoy!

This dish is best enjoyed hot and fresh, and the jasmine rice provides a perfect balance to the bold flavors of the spicy black pepper beef.

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
