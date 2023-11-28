Spicy Black Pepper Beef – Recipe of the Week

Ingredients:
For the beef:
- 1 lb (450g) beef sirloin or flank steak, thinly sliced
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp oyster sauce
- 1 tbsp cornstarch
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 tsp fish sauce
For the sauce:
- 2 tbsp oyster sauce
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1 tbsp water
- 2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
For the rest of the dish:
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1 bell pepper, sliced
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- Cooked jasmine rice for serving
Instructions:
- In a bowl, combine the sliced beef with the soy sauce, oyster sauce, cornstarch, and ground black pepper. Mix well and let it marinate for about 15-20 minutes.
- In a small bowl, mix together the ingredients for the sauce – oyster sauce, soy sauce, sugar, water, and black pepper. Set aside.
- Heat a wok or large skillet over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and swirl to coat the pan.
- Add the marinated beef to the wok and spread it out in a single layer. Let it sear for about 1-2 minutes without stirring to get a nice sear on one side, then stir-fry for an additional 1-2 minutes until the beef is just cooked. Remove the beef from the wok and set aside.
- In the same wok, add another tablespoon of oil. Add the minced garlic and stir-fry for 30 seconds until fragrant. Then add the sliced onions and bell peppers, and stir-fry for another 2-3 minutes until they are slightly softened.
- Return the beef to the wok and pour in the prepared sauce. Stir-fry everything together for another minute until the beef is coated in the sauce and everything is heated through.
- Turn off the heat and stir in the chopped green onions.
- Serve the spicy black pepper beef over steamed jasmine rice and enjoy!
This dish is best enjoyed hot and fresh, and the jasmine rice provides a perfect balance to the bold flavors of the spicy black pepper beef.