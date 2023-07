This week on Outdoor Journal Radio’s Ugly Pike Podcast, we continue our conversation with Davin Heinbuck, a Water Resources Coordinator for the Conservation Authority. Specializing in flood management, Davin also is in his 17th year as National Research Director for Muskies Canada Inc and is acting Chairman of MCI’s Science Advisory Committee. In this episode we discuss:

Bait Selection

Fishing Efficiently

How to Fish in Tough/Variable Wind Conditions

Casting Techniques