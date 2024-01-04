2023 Year In Review | Outdoor Journal Radio ep.100

Outdoor Journal Radio

Share this Post:

Outdoor Journal Radio

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, the guys are ringing in the new year (and our 100th episode) by taking a look at some of our favourite episodes and storylines from 2023. Topics discussed included: Pete’s collar; getting more conservation officers on the show; why it’s so hard to find good staff; whether deep water crappie can be released; how deep is too deep for catch and release fishing; fizzing; how our HotSpot segment has been received; Les Stroud vs. Bear Grylls; treble hooks being single hooks; how anglers can influence the government; why muskie leave food to find food; banning Forward Facing Sonar; why pro anglers are so young; how we can stop tournament cheating; New Brunswick smallmouth; our predictions for 2024; and our New Years Resolutions!

To never miss an episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, be sure to like, subscribe, and leave a review on your favourite podcast app!

More from Angelo and Pete:
► WEBSITE
► FACEBOOK
► INSTAGRAM
► YOUTUBE

Thank you to today’s sponsors!
Invasive Species Centre – Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species
Coleman Canada – The Outside is Calling, Answer the Call.

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
More by Outdoor Journal Radio

Leave a Reply

fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2023 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

IP address: 207.38.88.197Country: City: Operating system: UnknownBrowser: UnknownDisplay: DesktopJavaScript Enabled: Cookies Enabled: 1Third-Party Cookies Enabled: Screen Size: Number of Logical CPU Cores: WebGL Renderer:

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

Eating Wild

Ugly Pike

Diaries Of a Lodge Owner

Under the Canopy

The Tackle Box

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register