2023 Year In Review | Outdoor Journal Radio ep.100

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, the guys are ringing in the new year (and our 100th episode) by taking a look at some of our favourite episodes and storylines from 2023. Topics discussed included: Pete’s collar; getting more conservation officers on the show; why it’s so hard to find good staff; whether deep water crappie can be released; how deep is too deep for catch and release fishing; fizzing; how our HotSpot segment has been received; Les Stroud vs. Bear Grylls; treble hooks being single hooks; how anglers can influence the government; why muskie leave food to find food; banning Forward Facing Sonar; why pro anglers are so young; how we can stop tournament cheating; New Brunswick smallmouth; our predictions for 2024; and our New Years Resolutions!

To never miss an episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, be sure to like, subscribe, and leave a review on your favourite podcast app!

More from Angelo and Pete:

► WEBSITE

► FACEBOOK

► INSTAGRAM

► YOUTUBE

Thank you to today’s sponsors!

Invasive Species Centre – Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

Coleman Canada – The Outside is Calling, Answer the Call.