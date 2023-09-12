Bacon Wrapped Duck Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers – Recipe of the Week

As heard on this week’s episode of Outdoor Journal Radio’s Eating Wild podcast here is Antonio’s popper recipe.
Ingredients
4 large jalapeños hollowed out
One cup of smoked cream cheese at room temperature
4-6 ounces of duck breast fat removed
One pack of smoked bacon, salt and pepper & fresh chives
Directions
- Start by mincing up your duck breast finely in a bowl
- In the same bowl, add your room, temperature, smoked cream cheese, and chopped fresh chives
- Stuff your jalapeños with the mixture, rate to the top
- Simply wrap your jalapeños in 1 to 2 strips of bacon whatever is required of the size of your jalapeño.
- Insert a toothpick to ensure that the bacon stays firmly wrapped around your jalapeño put into your oven at 400° for 12 to 16 minutes until bacon is fully cooked and cheese is oozing out of the top of the jalapeño
- Remove and serve out of the oven!
One Response
Something to dream about. As a former food scientist and foodie now disabled, have not had duck for over 20 years. Now not only cannot afford but food bank rarely gives meat, never duck. Now, can only dream about it, as they say there,s the rub. Some ingredients rare these days. Who knows though someone might donate.