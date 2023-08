This week on Outdoor Journal Radio’s Diaries of a Lodge Owner podcast, I sat down with die-hard angler, chef to the stars, and host of the Eating Wild podcast, Chef Antonio Meleca.

On this week’s show, we dig down to Antonio’s roots, find out where he came from, get into the life and mind of a professional chef, and share some incredible fishing stories.

So if you love the outdoors, food, and famous people, you don’t want to miss getting to know Chef Antonio “Smash” Meleca!