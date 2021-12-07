Don’t Forget To Renew Your Fishing Licence!

ATTENTION FISHING LICENCE HOLDERS, IT MAY BE RENEWAL TIME FOR YOU
This is a post reminding everyone that has an outdoors card to take a quick look at your card renewal date to make sure that you will be legal for the fishing and hunting season(s) to come.
If you are in that Ontario group that updates every 3 years, you will probably have an expiry date of December 31/2021. It’s odd how as time passes and one renews on an every 3rd-year basis that it is easy to forget, especially if the boat is put away, the shotguns are back in the safe, and you are planning to take the winter off (what, no ice fishing??).
Come your next trip, you may be hunting or fishing illegally.
Renewing is easy, I did it online in no time at all: https://www.huntandfishontario.com/ for my ONTARIO renewal. Anglers and hunters can begin their renewals on December 7th to make sure they don’t miss a second of the action!
If you prefer not to renew online, you can use the following info:
Call: 1-800-288-1155
MANITOBA FISHING LICENCE
Licence Outlets
Now available at Travel Manitoba’s Visitor Information Centre at The Forks! Both conservation and regular licenses are available for Manitoba residents and non-residents.
21 Forks Market Rd.
Winnipeg, MB
Licences may also be purchased at various gas stations, hardware, sporting goods stores, and lodge/outfitter locations. Licenses may also be purchased at Manitoba Sustainable Development regional and district offices.
Pre-purchased Licences
Licences may also be bought by MasterCard®, Visa®, or by mail. Call 1-800-214-6497 for more information.
GET YOUR ALBERTA FISHING LICENCE
https://mywildalberta.ca/buy-licences/buy-licences-online/default.aspx
GET YOUR BRITISH COLUMBIA FISHING LICENCE
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/recreation/fishing-hunting/fishing/recreational-freshwater-fishing-licence
GET YOUR SASKATCHEWAN LICENCE
https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/parks-culture-heritage-and-sport/hunting-trapping-and-angling/angling/buy-an-angling-licence
GET YOUR QUEBEC LICENCE
https://www.quebec.ca/en/tourism-and-recreation/sporting-and-outdoor-activities/fishing-rules/fishing-licence/
GET YOUR NEW BRUNSWICK LICENCE
https://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/services/services_renderer.1115.Fishing_Licence.html
GET YOUR NOVA SCOTIA LICENCE
https://novascotia.ca/sns/paal/fish/paal190.asp
GET YOUR NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR LICENCE
https://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/reports-rapports/regs/licences-permis/nfld-Labrador-tn-labrador-eng.htm
GET YOUR PEI LICENCE
https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/service/buy-fishing-licence-online
YUKON TERRITORY LICENCE
https://yukon.ca/en/yukon-fishing-licence
NORTHWEST TERRITORY LICENCE
https://www.enr.gov.nt.ca/en/services/get-fishing-licence
NUNAVUT TERRITORY LICENCE
https://www.gov.nu.ca/how-do-i-get-fishing-license
Have a great 2021 season!
One Response
Thanks Pete for the heads up. As the saying goes, “Don’t leave home without it.”