Don’t Forget To Renew Your Fishing Licence!

ATTENTION FISHING LICENCE HOLDERS, IT MAY BE RENEWAL TIME FOR YOU

This is a post reminding everyone that has an outdoors card to take a quick look at your card renewal date to make sure that you will be legal for the fishing and hunting season(s) to come.

If you are in that Ontario group that updates every 3 years, you will probably have an expiry date of December 31/2021. It’s odd how as time passes and one renews on an every 3rd-year basis that it is easy to forget, especially if the boat is put away, the shotguns are back in the safe, and you are planning to take the winter off (what, no ice fishing??).

Come your next trip, you may be hunting or fishing illegally.

Make sure you look at the date on your card



Renewing is easy, I did it online in no time at all: https://www.huntandfishontario.com/ for my ONTARIO renewal. Anglers and hunters can begin their renewals on December 7th to make sure they don’t miss a second of the action!

If you prefer not to renew online, you can use the following info:

Call: 1-800-288-1155

Licence Issuers

Service Ontario Locations

MANITOBA FISHING LICENCE

Licence Outlets

Now available at Travel Manitoba’s Visitor Information Centre at The Forks! Both conservation and regular licenses are available for Manitoba residents and non-residents.

21 Forks Market Rd.

Winnipeg, MB

Licences may also be purchased at various gas stations, hardware, sporting goods stores, and lodge/outfitter locations. Licenses may also be purchased at Manitoba Sustainable Development regional and district offices.

Pre-purchased Licences

Licences may also be bought by MasterCard®, Visa®, or by mail. Call 1-800-214-6497 for more information.

GET YOUR ALBERTA FISHING LICENCE

https://mywildalberta.ca/buy-licences/buy-licences-online/default.aspx

GET YOUR BRITISH COLUMBIA FISHING LICENCE

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/recreation/fishing-hunting/fishing/recreational-freshwater-fishing-licence

GET YOUR SASKATCHEWAN LICENCE

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/parks-culture-heritage-and-sport/hunting-trapping-and-angling/angling/buy-an-angling-licence

GET YOUR QUEBEC LICENCE

https://www.quebec.ca/en/tourism-and-recreation/sporting-and-outdoor-activities/fishing-rules/fishing-licence/

GET YOUR NEW BRUNSWICK LICENCE

https://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/services/services_renderer.1115.Fishing_Licence.html

GET YOUR NOVA SCOTIA LICENCE

https://novascotia.ca/sns/paal/fish/paal190.asp

GET YOUR NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR LICENCE

https://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/reports-rapports/regs/licences-permis/nfld-Labrador-tn-labrador-eng.htm

GET YOUR PEI LICENCE

https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/service/buy-fishing-licence-online

YUKON TERRITORY LICENCE

https://yukon.ca/en/yukon-fishing-licence

NORTHWEST TERRITORY LICENCE

https://www.enr.gov.nt.ca/en/services/get-fishing-licence

NUNAVUT TERRITORY LICENCE

https://www.gov.nu.ca/how-do-i-get-fishing-license

Have a great 2021 season!