Alberta & Ontario men among those convicted of illegal hunting & fishing in Newfoundland

It has been a big month for Newfoundland and Labrador Wildlife officers.

On June 2, an Alberta man pleaded guilty for hunting big game without a licence and possessing a firearm and ammunition without a valid licence. He will be sentenced on June 29. The Edmonton man was charged and convicted as the result of an investigation by wildlife officers in the Avalon Wilderness Reserve on Oct. 14, 2015.

On March 16th, an Ontario man was convicted of angling for trout during a closed season and possession of illegal trout. He received a $250 fine and forfeited two fishing rods and reels, seven trout and a fish stringer to the Crown.

A Local man from New Harbour pleaded guilty on June 1 to shooting a moose from the highway.

The Man was Fined $1,000 and is prohibited from holding a big game licence for five years. The moose, firearm and ammunition were forfeited to the Crown.

Also that same day, a Blaketown man pleaded guilty to hunting big game without a licence. He was fined $1,000 and is prohibited from holding a big game licence for five years. He was also fined $100 for possessing a firearm and ammunition without a valid big game licence for the area.

A Man from the St.John’s area also pleaded guilty to trapping without a licence and possessing snares commonly used to take fur-bearing animals without a licence. He was ordered to pay $700 in fines and forfeited 19 coyote snares to the Crown.

In April, a Makinsons man pleaded guilty to illegally hunting big game and possessing a firearm and ammunition without a valid licence, as well as having a loaded firearm in a vehicle. He was issued a $1,200 fine and is prohibited from holding a big game licence for five years.

A St. Vincent’s man has also pleaded guilty to loaning or transferring a big game licence to another person. He was fined $1,000 and banned from holding a licence for five years.