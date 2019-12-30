Don’t Forget To Renew Your Licence

ATTENTION FISHING LICENCE HOLDERS, IT MAY BE RENEWAL TIME FOR YOU

This is a post reminding everyone that has an outdoors card to take a quick look at your card renewal date to make sure that you will be legal for the fishing and hunting season(s) to come.

If you are in that Ontario group that updates every 3 years, you will probably have an expiry date of December 31/2019. It’s odd how as time passes and one renews on an every 3rd-year basis that it is easy to forget, especially if the boat is put away, the shotguns are back in the safe and you are planning to take the winter off (what, no ice fishing??).

Come your next trip, you may be hunting or fishing illegally.

Make sure you look at the date on your card (this is a hunting and fishing card in case you’re wondering)

Renewing is easy, I did it online in no time at all: https://www.huntandfishontario.com/ for my ONTARIO renewal

Print your paper licence and put it on your person (wherever you keep your Outdoors Card) until your new card comes in

If you prefer not to renew online, you can use the following info:

Call: 1-800-288-1155

Licence Issuers

Service Ontario Locations

MANITOBA

Licence Outlets

Now available at Travel Manitoba’s Visitor Information Centre at The Forks! Both conservation and regular licenses are available for Manitoba residents and non-residents.

21 Forks Market Rd.

Winnipeg, MB

Licences may also be purchased at various gas stations, hardware, sporting goods stores, and lodge/outfitter locations. Licenses may also be purchased at Manitoba Sustainable Development regional and district offices.

Pre-purchased Licences

Licences may also be bought by MasterCard®, Visa®, or by mail. Call 1-800-214-6497 for more information.

ALBERTA

https://mywildalberta.ca/buy-licences/buy-licences-online/default.aspx

BRITISH COLUMBIA

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/recreation/fishing-hunting/fishing/recreational-freshwater-fishing-licence

SASKATCHEWAN

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/parks-culture-heritage-and-sport/hunting-trapping-and-angling/angling/buy-an-angling-licence

QUEBEC

https://www.quebec.ca/en/tourism-and-recreation/sporting-and-outdoor-activities/fishing-rules/fishing-licence/

NEW BRUNSWICK

https://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/services/services_renderer.1115.Fishing_Licence.html

NOVA SCOTIA

https://novascotia.ca/sns/paal/fish/paal190.asp

NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR

https://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/reports-rapports/regs/licences-permis/nfld-Labrador-tn-labrador-eng.htm

PEI

https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/service/buy-fishing-licence-online

YUKON TERRITORY

https://yukon.ca/en/yukon-fishing-licence

NORTHWEST TERRITORY

https://www.enr.gov.nt.ca/en/services/get-fishing-licence

NUNAVUT TERRITORY

https://www.gov.nu.ca/how-do-i-get-fishing-license

Have a great 2020 season!