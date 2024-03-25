Doug Ford Talks Fishing and Hunting | Outdoor Journal Radio

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are LIVE at the Toronto Sportsmen’s Show to sit down with the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford!

First, however, a bit of housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed included: where you can buy the Fish’n Canada boat; having your record rescinded; whether game law offenders are worthy of our sympathy; and how to deal with stubborn walleye.

With those matters out of the way, Premier Doug Ford joins the show! Topics discussed included: not raising taxes; the impact of the outdoors on our mental health; how Ontario’s Conservative Party is helping preserve our outdoor opportunities; Doug’s experience in fishing and hunting; his outdoor influences; and much more!

CANADIAN ANGLERS: Outdoor Journal Radio and the Invasive Species Centre are looking for your help in getting information about our invasive Goldfish population. Fill out the quick survey to help us keep our waters safe from invasive species!