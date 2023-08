This week on Outdoor Journal Radio’s Eating Wild podcast, the boys are joined by ODJ teammate, muskie fishing cult member, and co-host of the Ugly Pike Podcast, Frank Ungaro.

Tune in to hear all about Frank’s experience with Japanese Fried Chicken, Antonio’s detailed analysis of the perfect pulled pork, a starter kit for new muskie anglers, and a podcast-inspired Ugly Pike Pilsner beer batter recipe!