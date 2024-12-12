Episode 149: Making Coarse Fish Cool | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 149

Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Tyler Winter, an advocate for native fish species and the man behind the movement to get “rough fish” reclassed in Minnesota. Topics discussed included: underdog fish; what makes something a gamefish; having turtles on your fish list; eating coarse fish; lumping coarse fish in with invasive species; giving people a reason to conserve; appreciating what’s in your backyard; suckerballs; how to catch buffalo; and much more!



More from Tyler Winter:

► Minnesota’s Native Fish Bill: a case study in shifting the “rough fish paradigm

► Native Fish for Tomorrow