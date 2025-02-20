This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Bassmaster Angler of the Year, Chris Johnston, to talk about his winning season and how he plans to replicate it! Topics discussed included: brotherly competition; how much the Johnstons actually work together; misconceptions about money in the fishing industry; golf vs. fishing; the BASS entry fee changes; Chris’s take on Forward Facing Sonar; letting your brother catch your fish; Bassmaster Classic predictions; the mental side of fishing; what Canadian bass fishing needs; and much more!

