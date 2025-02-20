Chris Johnston’s AOY Winning Formula | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 160

Outdoor Journal Radio

Share this Post:

Outdoor Journal Radio

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Bassmaster Angler of the Year, Chris Johnston, to talk about his winning season and how he plans to replicate it! Topics discussed included: brotherly competition; how much the Johnstons actually work together; misconceptions about money in the fishing industry; golf vs. fishing; the BASS entry fee changes; Chris’s take on Forward Facing Sonar; letting your brother catch your fish; Bassmaster Classic predictions; the mental side of fishing; what Canadian bass fishing needs; and much more!

To never miss an episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, be sure to like, subscribe, and leave a review on your favourite podcast app!

More from Angelo and Pete:

► WEBSITE

► FACEBOOK

► INSTAGRAM

► YOUTUBE

Come see us at the Toronto Sportsmen’s Show for meet and greets, contests, merch, and an opportunity to be featured in the 40th Anniversary Season of The Fish’n Canada Show!

Purchase tickets for the Toronto Sportsmen’s Show and get 15% off using our link: https://tickets.mpltd.ca/?event=100069&fishncanada

Walleye with Strange Growths? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Worry

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
More by Outdoor Journal Radio

Leave a Reply

fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2024 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

IP address: 54.81.194.161Country: City: Operating system: UnknownBrowser: UnknownDisplay: DesktopJavaScript Enabled: Cookies Enabled: 1Third-Party Cookies Enabled: Screen Size: Number of Logical CPU Cores: WebGL Renderer:

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

Eating Wild

Ugly Pike

Diaries Of a Lodge Owner

Under the Canopy

The Tackle Box

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register