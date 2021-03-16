We want to hear your clever, hilarious, and out-of-the-box caption ideas on some classic Fish’n Canada photos!
Submit your best caption and you could win an Autographed Fish’n Canada Hat!
The submission deadline is 12 p.m. (EST) on March 25. You can submit your comment by sending us an email at info@fishncanada.com. Use the subject line “Caption Contest“. Be sure to leave your name so we can credit you if you win!
When the submission period has ended we will choose the Top 5 and let YOU vote on which you think are the funniest.
Give it your best shot and good luck!
Without further ado, here is your very first photo:
217 Replies to “Fish’n Canada Caption Contest!”
You know….Good things come to those who bait. I think I’ll use a zombie lure on my dead stick.
Do you think they are biting?
I told you those lumps on the whitefish were no good for you !
You go ahead and use live bait, I’m going to be Dead sticking
I know we have been here for a while, but I swear I can feel something fishy is about to happen!
Thank you, you guys are the best!! Love your show!!
Do we have enough fish brains for these guys?.
They know live bait is better!!
You want t do an episode with who!!
Wonder if they catch and release
really i am just not to thrilled right now !!!!
So what did Daryl have to say?
He said something about needing some bait.
I don’t think we have enough for a shore lunch.
Great opportunity for some Fish n’ Canada merchandise.
I’m in!
DO YOU SMELL THAT== WHAT IS THAT SMELL!!!!
Fishing is dead today
THERS NO SUCH THING AS ZOMBIES. THAT,S JUST A LOAD OF CRAP—-PIES.
“Hey Pete, they’re saying brains…we should be safe!”
I think we need to change the live well pump
Pete did you wash your hands after cathin’ that fish?
Cause somthin’ smells dead?
I told you Pete we needed to get dressed up for the new Thriller video!
Hey Ang what’s up Pete …we sure don’t need our polarized glasses to see them clearly
“The locals say they’re biting today Pete”
Well Ang it has been nice knowing you, but I have the keys to the boat and bet I can run faster than you.
Do you get the feeling we are not alone here!
Did you shit your pants?
Must be something in the water
I’m ready to leave…this place is dead
I said we needed more ZOOMIES
I told you we would make good zombie bait.
Think of it this way Pete ! There will be a lot more followers!
Hey Pete do you smell dead fish?
Do you think we should have went fishing somewhere other than Gravenhurst today?
Hey Pete who booked the American plan on this trip……Sorry man
Pete , Are we the main course meal ?
Ok Pete the next 2 I catch you can reel them In ….are you kidding me
We’re going to need a bigger boat!
Hey Pete, can you believe these guys want me for my brains and not my body????
The fishing looks a lil dead today!!
They say once you fish, you always want to fish.
I told them to use sunscreen…
Think I’m gonna try night crawlers today
What do we have to do to get them to bite?
Hey Pete, when they told us we’d be swimming with the fishes like these guys, this isn’t what I had in mind.
Looks like we may just be the catch of the day!
Fishermen never die, they always smell a little off!
Think they’re biting today?
I told you Angelo, this is what happens to you when you don’t get out fishing enough!
They are taking brains today and we didn’t bring any!
I think you need a shower, Pete!!
Hey Pete , I here the locals say fishing is a little dead around here lately. You wana grab a bite first.
Wrong type of crawlers dude!
No need for bait when you have a zombie
Zombies?! Let’s go fishing and hope they can’t swim !!
“Yes Pete you did say I would fit right in in Florida “
At least the fish don’t are social distancing!
And you thought the FISHING was dead Pete !
Hey Pete, you said this year’s fishing derby would have a lively crowd!
Hey Angelo, just so you know, fishing the Everglades is a little spooky for me.
Are those your relatives stalking us again.
I’m starving…I’ll take Ang…..I’m on a diet …I’ll take Pete
You think them shore lunch Mushrooms weren’t gone bad or something, I don’t Care, Where’d I Park my house boat man.
No Pete, you stay, I’ll go fishing!
I swear this U.S. Acid Rain is totally different then ours up North, Look They have flying Fish to.
What did they mean when they said you got to try this peace pipe ? But only start with a slow retrieve . Puff Puff Cast !
Damnit Pete…
how many times do I have to tell you….
throw back the …blood fish
Pete, this is why I don’t want you using worms on FNC1
Hey Ang, where’s Reno when you need him!!
How about a trip to the Amazon for some piranha fishing?
Igor who are the two weirdos wearing the baseball caps?
Hey Ange SOMETHING SMELLS FISHY around here.
Hey Pete….I bet they are going to bite your __ASS first….
Brain-eating zombies show no interest in fish’n Canada,s Pete and Ang.
“No worries my little friend…they eat brains, we should be safe!”
Pete how long did Covid last
Ang I don’t think this is the right Down Under.
The “bear in the woods” rule applies here. I don’t need to run fast, just faster than you!
These rookies just can’t handle these week long fishing derbys.
So the only time the word incorrectly isn’t spelled incorrectly is when it’s spelled incorrectly?
Pete I think think you’re still using too much hot sauce on the boys’ fish dinner.
mmm your neighbors seem friendly enough..
What do you think their biting on?
I’m telling ya, dead sticks REALLY work
Pete, is it me or there’s some ODD-FISH around here. I think the COVID vaccine did not work well….
hey guys locals are not friendly get back to the boat
I thought you brought the Knife !!!
“Our FNC1is Sunk”
You’re sure Reno said here?
he’s right behind me isn’t he, do you think he heard me call him bait?
It’s a FISH’N CANADA feast
We Can’t Get Them All In The Boat!
You wanna go fishing on Mother’s DAy!!!!!!!!~
So..3 zombies walk into a bar,,
Hey Pete, I think we are being watched, let’s get…..
Pretty sure they’re biting on anything today including an old Pete or Ang!!!
Tight lines!!! Have a great day on the water!!!
I’d rather be fishing!
Shall we give the west coast a try next time? Things look kind of dead here.
We’re gonna need a faster boat.
And you stay and entertain our quests while I fish for our dinners!
How long were we on the boat, I told you we were lost.
We should ask those mummers and they will know.
Have you seen Daryl and Rick?
I told you Pet !! the more you share your Zombie lurers, the more they bait.
I hope you brought the Zombie Maxx, they’ll be biting tonight!
Pete,don’t bring me here again to fish on Halloween day man….!!!😩
My mother in law invited some of her family to come out with us!
be honest with me, Chronzy and Pyzer are listening to us, aren’t they ?!
You’re Caption Here. Just tell them we are not in season!
Thank the good lord we got the Vaccine in time for this Tournament ..
Just give them your Glasses Pete, And then we can leave ok.
What’s that mean, You think where in Hobo with a Shot gun, Were Fishing not Hunting, Next time Gord is coming with me. You need some time off there Peter-borough !
I told you to go before we got dressed!
Ang ……….. I don’t think this is the fishing camp . I’m scared !
I hear they bite better in the rain
I told you we should have turned right ! The arrow pointing this way said ” DEAD end ” !
Ang: ” I wonder what’s on the menue for supper tongiht Pete . ”
Pete: ” I ………… I think it’s US Ang ! “
This place is DEAD ! Let’s go Fish’n !
We’d best move, Pete, things are kinda dead around here!!
Ang: ” Pete …. that guy behind you was looking at you and licking his lips ……..and they FELL OFF ! “
” What IS that ……………. did you cut one ? “
You’re a Bobblehead….No, you’re a Bobblehead !
That’s a Smallie right there Pete. You go ahead take that one for the team.
I think we might have been fishing a little too long, Pete.
What makes you say that Ang?
something about fishing keeps you so healthy looking….
They said they’ve been waiting to get the boat in the water but the launch is so busy.
So what kind of tea was that again, Let’s head for the FnC1, AND get hooked up to our RAM TRUCK.
I THINK WE CHUMED UP THE WRONG SPECIE’S IN THIS SPOT.
Do you ever get the feeling Pete that some of these Prostaff have been around a bit too long?
Hey Pete, some of these tournament anglers seem pretty grumpy in the morning
Their Joke’s weren’t funny, So they don’t get a Hat.
Are you sure we weren’t supposed to turn left at that last traffic light ?
Pete,did you fart?I smell something.
Pete, you were suppose to bring more hats. They are demanding more signed hats Pete. What do we do?
Pete. Uh… Run
Pete please say you have more signed hats in your duffle bag.
WTF did you eat last night?
Pete – I thought they called it ned-rig , not Dead-Rig!
This dead-sticking technique has gotten outta hand!
I don’t think we got the memo! We picked the wrong outfits…again!
Which one are you taking fishing Pete…ill take the one with the hoodie you can have crazy eyes behind you
Hey, Pete! Why don’t zombies eat comedians??? Because they taste funny!!!! RUN!!
Where’s Mike Miller when you really need him?
I am as sorry as you that I booked this place.
Pete, don’t give me that look. You need toilet paper.
Pete, We may have waited too long to get out fishing this time.
WOW, ALOT OF NEW FACES IN THE CROWD TODAY!!!!!
When we said Crappie, They must have thought in their Pant’s !
Relax Pete, i think they’re just a couple of dead beat fans of Izumi’s, they probably just want to talk or get an autograph, be cool!
Whats wrong Pete?, why you look like that ?
What do you think of the 2 new crew hires ?
THIS IS GOING TO BE A BEAST OF A TOURNAMENT TODAY,,,,,,,,
I THINK WERE GONNA NEED MORE THEN BUG SPRAY,TODAY.
JUST BECAUSE I FORGOT THE MINNOWS, THERE,S NO REASON TO CHEW MY HEAD OFF!!!!!!
Hey, did you get a bite?
You know Pete that boot camp was a killer, their just dying for more.
Ok Ange, your a fish GOD, but really zombies, change them back!
Shimano, man that Yo-Zuri behind you said how’s your Panther Martin, Rapala-ly I said with a Minn Kota look, Hey Orvis are you the Leader of this Rapala ,J-Fluoro Samurai Crew? And how long did you and the Abu Garcia, Trilene Cast go to Berkley to become Scientific Angler’s? I doubt you could tie on a Luhr Jensen. So just have a Seaguar and Daiwa you say!
Do you know what a “shart” is, Pete??
Did you hear the mercury level in this lake is high
Pete,did you remember to lock the truck?
Sooooo, shore lunch?
Guess everyone wants a signed hat.
Be nice but sent maybe 3 in not sure if they even saw them nice!!!
Should have had Nick host today.
Pete you think we can fool them if we wear a mask and rub ourselves with fish scent ?
Thank God we took the Vaccinations
It’s just amazing what our Fan’s will do for our Autographed Fish’n Canada Hat.
Quick scooby… make for the boat!
The fishing is dead around here, just like the atmosphere….
DEAD MAN’S COVE !! Where to next Pete? Not going back to 2020….
It’s starting to rain, do you think we can slip away when they run to the tents?
You think they’re here for the fishing, cuz fish brains aren’t that big
Nope! I say nope live bait here!
We were ice fishing on Lake Nosbonsing a few years ago and I caught a small fish. When I brought the fish in it started to walk across the floor of the ice shack. It was weird. Once we got back to the house we looked it up on the internet and it turned out to be mud puppy. Of course we lit the little thing go so he could “walk on” once again. Arlene
I DIDN,T KNOW WE WERE SUPPOSED TO COME IN COSTUME FOR THIS DERBY.
Pete, you said we didn’t need the Verado 600.
You see fishermen never really die ,, they haunt there spot , so no man dares to keep his line tight
I told Steve and Gord, easy on the beers we have a shoot this morning
Do you think maybe they might want some hats
I knew it Angelo that THE ANTI-CHRIST would soon catch up with us!
Pete, I think you must have read that invite wrong!! Instead of us handing out the prizes at their Fishing Tournament. ..we ARE THE PRIZES at their tournament!!
Hey Angelo, something tells me that we might have been catfished on that website.
Hey Pete, is that Henry and Italo behind us.
Angelo~ ” I’m guessing adding the word fish to my query of (where are they biting around these parts) may have been more helpful… ” Pete~ ” apparently around all our parts Ange, clarity is king though I just have to run faster than you.”
And Gord Pyzer said to do what?
Don’t look back Ang. When I say GO, Head for that BLACK BEAUTY.
This Dead Man’s Island Tournament Has Been Going On For Ever!
Do you think they’re here to Kiss your Bass or to Bite it…..
I think these DFO Boys could really use some time off.
When Gord said this was a dead zone I thought he ment cellular.
Looks like we got a good chance of winning this tournament Pete…
It must be Zombie family license-free fishing day.
“I tell ya Pete……. people are just dying to learn our hot spots!”
Ang, “I hope that 600hp, 7.6L, V12 Verado on the FNC1 is ready to go cause we sure going to need it just about now.”
Pete “I hope so too otherwise we are going to be the fry.”
You know , the recipe called for one cup of habanero pepper sauce not ten cups. Yes I messed up Pete but with such huge Carp I didn’t think they would notice.
Are you happyPete!,we’re the only two without costumes.
I wonder how long they have been waiting here in Zone 20 for MNRF To make the changes .
I’m some glad that Gord told us Not to have the Snake Head Chowder here on Devil’s Island.
You better think twice Pete that you will be able to outrun me this time this ain’t a run to the boat launch….don’t dare me Ang
I wonder if they got caught Shark Finning or if it’s something to do with Bill C-246, Section 182.1
(1 ) By the look’s of them there five year’s must soon be up!
” Well Pete, we are going to have to teach these guys to fish today.” I am just worried if they are going out in our boat or in the other boat. “These guys might get seasick”. “Yeah Ang, they look kinda green already!”
Look at all of these Past CSIA People, Maybe their the one’s that wanted Bill C-246.
You sure this is the Guntersville, Bass Master Classic Ang.
I told you to bring the Echo map UHD 93sv, Now look at the Hell were in.
Never thought I’d say: Wish we were back at Fish’n Canada Ltd., 423 Bloor St. West Suite #3, In Oshawa ON. Right Now, But it sure beat’s this Place.
Now Pete, I agree that a family reunion fish camp was a good idea, but I think you went too far this time.
Anti-Christ, we have a Quorum.
It’s hard to believe their coming back for our New FnC Gear.
Just ignore them Pete, we cooked the best lunch they ever got . They’re just finicky eaters. Let’s just ease on down to the boat NOW.. Now Pete.
When we say WIN an Autographed Fish’n Canada Hat, They all start to come to life.
I’M SO GLAD THAT THIS IS THE LAST DAY FOR THIS.
Do you think we could get about 210 Replies to this “Fish’n Canada Caption Contest!” ?
HEY ANG THESE BOYS WANT TO SHOW US WERE WE CAN GET LOTS OF MAGGOTS AND WORMS FOR FREE
Wow , just look at these guys Pete ! You were right , about always putting our sun screen on buddy !
“Pete, I don’t think we’re in Canada anymore”
I knew we should have brought the GARMIN, This isn’t the Spring Camping and RV Show .