Fish’n Canada Caption Contest!

We want to hear your clever, hilarious, and out-of-the-box caption ideas on some classic Fish’n Canada photos!

Submit your best caption and you could win an Autographed Fish’n Canada Hat!

The submission deadline is 12 p.m. (EST) on March 25. You can submit your comment by sending us an email at info@fishncanada.com. Use the subject line “Caption Contest“. Be sure to leave your name so we can credit you if you win!

When the submission period has ended we will choose the Top 5 and let YOU vote on which you think are the funniest.

Give it your best shot and good luck!

Without further ado, here is your very first photo: