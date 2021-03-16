Fish’n Canada Caption Contest!

Posted on by Fish'n Canada

We want to hear your clever, hilarious, and out-of-the-box caption ideas on some classic Fish’n Canada photos!

Submit your best caption and you could win an Autographed Fish’n Canada Hat!

The submission deadline is 12 p.m. (EST) on March 25. You can submit your comment by sending us an email at info@fishncanada.com. Use the subject line “Caption Contest“. Be sure to leave your name so we can credit you if you win!

When the submission period has ended we will choose the Top 5 and let YOU vote on which you think are the funniest.

Give it your best shot and good luck!

Without further ado, here is your very first photo:

 

217 Replies to “Fish’n Canada Caption Contest!”

    4. I know we have been here for a while, but I swear I can feel something fishy is about to happen!

      Thank you, you guys are the best!! Love your show!!

  99. What’s that mean, You think where in Hobo with a Shot gun, Were Fishing not Hunting, Next time Gord is coming with me. You need some time off there Peter-borough !

  144. Shimano, man that Yo-Zuri behind you said how’s your Panther Martin, Rapala-ly I said with a Minn Kota look, Hey Orvis are you the Leader of this Rapala ,J-Fluoro Samurai Crew? And how long did you and the Abu Garcia, Trilene Cast go to Berkley to become Scientific Angler’s? I doubt you could tie on a Luhr Jensen. So just have a Seaguar and Daiwa you say!

  160. We were ice fishing on Lake Nosbonsing a few years ago and I caught a small fish. When I brought the fish in it started to walk across the floor of the ice shack. It was weird. Once we got back to the house we looked it up on the internet and it turned out to be mud puppy. Of course we lit the little thing go so he could “walk on” once again. Arlene

  167. Pete, I think you must have read that invite wrong!! Instead of us handing out the prizes at their Fishing Tournament. ..we ARE THE PRIZES at their tournament!!

  170. Angelo~ ” I’m guessing adding the word fish to my query of (where are they biting around these parts) may have been more helpful… ” Pete~ ” apparently around all our parts Ange, clarity is king though I just have to run faster than you.”

  180. Ang, “I hope that 600hp, 7.6L, V12 Verado on the FNC1 is ready to go cause we sure going to need it just about now.”
    Pete “I hope so too otherwise we are going to be the fry.”

  181. Ang, “I hope that 600hp, 7.6L, V12 Verado on the FNC1 is ready to go cause we sure going to need it just about now.”
    Pete “I knew we shouldn’t have come fishing here during covid. “

  182. You know , the recipe called for one cup of habanero pepper sauce not ten cups. Yes I messed up Pete but with such huge Carp I didn’t think they would notice.

  187. I wonder if they got caught Shark Finning or if it’s something to do with Bill C-246, Section 182.1
    (1 ) By the look’s of them there five year’s must soon be up!

  188. ” Well Pete, we are going to have to teach these guys to fish today.” I am just worried if they are going out in our boat or in the other boat. “These guys might get seasick”. “Yeah Ang, they look kinda green already!”

  192. Never thought I’d say: Wish we were back at Fish’n Canada Ltd., 423 Bloor St. West Suite #3, In Oshawa ON. Right Now, But it sure beat’s this Place.

  196. Just ignore them Pete, we cooked the best lunch they ever got . They’re just finicky eaters. Let’s just ease on down to the boat NOW.. Now Pete.

