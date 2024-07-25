Can Striped Bass Survive These New Regulations? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 129

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Angelo is flying solo to talk to Dr. Trevor Avery about a new Striped Bass regulation that could devastate one of the most exciting fisheries in the country.

First, however, some housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed included: staying anonymous; whether moon phases matter in freshwater fisheries; the salmon lobby; and whether snap swivels are losing you fish.

With those matters out of the way, Dr. Avery joins the show! Topics discussed included: the transparency of fishery data; unknown fish mortality; losing our Striper fishery; whether the Striped Bass is invasive to New Brunswick; why Stripers are poor recruiters; what is causing the Striped Bass decline; citizen science; warnings from the Cod fishery; why the quota increase is happening; and much more!

