Can Striped Bass Survive These New Regulations? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 129

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Angelo is flying solo to talk to Dr. Trevor Avery about a new Striped Bass regulation that could devastate one of the most exciting fisheries in the country.

First, however, some housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed included: staying anonymous; whether moon phases matter in freshwater fisheries; the salmon lobby; and whether snap swivels are losing you fish.

With those matters out of the way, Dr. Avery joins the show! Topics discussed included: the transparency of fishery data; unknown fish mortality; losing our Striper fishery; whether the Striped Bass is invasive to New Brunswick; why Stripers are poor recruiters; what is causing the Striped Bass decline; citizen science; warnings from the Cod fishery; why the quota increase is happening; and much more!

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada's award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada's most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman.
