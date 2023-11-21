Grouse Pad Thai – Recipe of the Week

Grouse Pad Thai is a variation of the popular Thai dish called Pad Thai that incorporates grouse meat as the primary protein. Pad Thai is a stir-fried noodle dish commonly made with rice noodles, eggs, tofu, shrimp, or chicken, and a variety of vegetables and seasonings. Grouse Pad Thai replaces the traditional protein with grouse, which is a type of game bird found throughout North America.
Ingredients
To make Grouse Pad Thai, you will need the following ingredients:
- 8 ounces of rice noodles
- 1 pound of grouse meat, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
- 3 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 cup of bean sprouts
- 1 cup of sliced bell peppers
- 1 cup of sliced carrots
- 1/2 cup of chopped green onions
- 1/4 cup of chopped roasted peanuts
- 2 tablespoons of fish sauce
- 2 tablespoons of tamarind paste
- 1 tablespoon of sugar
- 1 tablespoon of lime juice
- Lime wedges, for serving
- Fresh cilantro, for garnish
Instructions
Here’s how you can prepare Grouse Pad Thai:
- Cook the rice noodles according to the package instructions until they are al dente. Drain and set aside.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the fish sauce, tamarind paste, sugar, and lime juice to make the Pad Thai sauce. Set aside.
- Heat one tablespoon of vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add the grouse meat and stir-fry until it is cooked through and slightly browned. Remove the grouse from the skillet and set aside.
- Add another tablespoon of vegetable oil to the skillet and add the minced garlic. Stir-fry for about 30 seconds until fragrant.
- Push the garlic to one side of the skillet and pour the beaten eggs into the other side. Scramble the eggs until they are cooked through.
- Add the cooked rice noodles, bean sprouts, bell peppers, carrots, and green onions to the skillet. Stir-fry for a few minutes until the vegetables are tender-crisp.
- Pour the Pad Thai sauce over the noodles and vegetables. Toss everything together until well coated with the sauce.
- Add the cooked grouse meat back to the skillet and toss everything together to combine.
- Remove the skillet from the heat and sprinkle the chopped peanuts over the top of the Pad Thai.
- Serve the Grouse Pad Thai hot, garnished with lime wedges and fresh cilantro.
Enjoy your homemade Grouse Pad Thai!