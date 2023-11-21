Grouse Pad Thai – Recipe of the Week

Grouse Pad Thai is a variation of the popular Thai dish called Pad Thai that incorporates grouse meat as the primary protein. Pad Thai is a stir-fried noodle dish commonly made with rice noodles, eggs, tofu, shrimp, or chicken, and a variety of vegetables and seasonings. Grouse Pad Thai replaces the traditional protein with grouse, which is a type of game bird found throughout North America.

Ingredients

To make Grouse Pad Thai, you will need the following ingredients:

8 ounces of rice noodles

1 pound of grouse meat, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

3 cloves of garlic, minced

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup of bean sprouts

1 cup of sliced bell peppers

1 cup of sliced carrots

1/2 cup of chopped green onions

1/4 cup of chopped roasted peanuts

2 tablespoons of fish sauce

2 tablespoons of tamarind paste

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 tablespoon of lime juice

Lime wedges, for serving

Fresh cilantro, for garnish

Instructions

Here’s how you can prepare Grouse Pad Thai:

Cook the rice noodles according to the package instructions until they are al dente. Drain and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together the fish sauce, tamarind paste, sugar, and lime juice to make the Pad Thai sauce. Set aside. Heat one tablespoon of vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add the grouse meat and stir-fry until it is cooked through and slightly browned. Remove the grouse from the skillet and set aside. Add another tablespoon of vegetable oil to the skillet and add the minced garlic. Stir-fry for about 30 seconds until fragrant. Push the garlic to one side of the skillet and pour the beaten eggs into the other side. Scramble the eggs until they are cooked through. Add the cooked rice noodles, bean sprouts, bell peppers, carrots, and green onions to the skillet. Stir-fry for a few minutes until the vegetables are tender-crisp. Pour the Pad Thai sauce over the noodles and vegetables. Toss everything together until well coated with the sauce. Add the cooked grouse meat back to the skillet and toss everything together to combine. Remove the skillet from the heat and sprinkle the chopped peanuts over the top of the Pad Thai. Serve the Grouse Pad Thai hot, garnished with lime wedges and fresh cilantro.

Enjoy your homemade Grouse Pad Thai!