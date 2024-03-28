Hitting the Ice w/ Kris King | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 112

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by former Maple Leaf and current Executive Vice-President Of Hockey Operations for the NHL, Kris King!

First, however, a bit of housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed inlcuded: when the boys plan on retiring; the dominance of Canadian bass anglers; how we approach a new lake; and why we rarely troll.

With those matters out of the way, Kris King joins the show! Topics discussed included: bribing our audience; how much criticism the situation room gets; John Tortorella; unknown rules; Kinger’s pre-season predictions; muskie fishing; winning angler of the year; and much more!

CANADIAN ANGLERS: Outdoor Journal Radio and the Invasive Species Centre are looking for your help in getting information about our invasive Goldfish population. Fill out the quick survey to help us keep our waters safe from invasive species!