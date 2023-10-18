GARMIN CONTINUES TO CHANGE THE GAME

We all know by now that the world of fishing electronics (fishfinders, GPS’s etc.) is on a technological upswing. Things inevitably are going to get better for the end user, which fortunately is us as anglers.

Garmin has recently introduced 4K displays to their lineup in what is called the 9000 series. Their all-new GPSMAP 9227 was selected as 2023’s winner in the OEM Electronics category at the IBEX Innovation Awards, going against nearly 100 other entries.

Now before you get the ol’ credit card out, this new 4K technology comes at a price… which of course is higher than all the other units and models in the Garmin lineup. The new models come in 19, 22, 24 & 27-inch options and are likely to be purchased by cruiser and yacht owners more than fishing boat owners.

That said, as with pretty much anything in the techy world (phones, computers, TV’s etc), this new 4K feature could hopefully trickle down into more fishing-friendly models.

Here’s a comparison of display resolutions that Garmin offers now:

9000 series – 3840 x 2160 pixels

GPSMap 8400/8600 series – 1920 x 1080

EchoMap Ultra series – 1280 x 800 pixels

EchoMap UHD 7” – 800 x 480 pixels

Now although these numbers may mean mud to you, trust us, the higher the number of pixels, the less “muddy” or more crisp and clear the display will be.

Here’s more on the 9000 series from the Garmin site.

PREMIUM CHARTPLOTTER – The 4K resolution IPS sunlight-readable touchscreen display is available in the industry’s largest integrated chartplotter size. Edge-to-edge design provides a seamless and luxurious modern look.

FASTER. MUCH FASTER – Processing power is 7 times faster than previous generations for superior performance; draw charts quickly, and calculate Auto Guidance+™ routes2 with lightning speed with an optional Garmin Navionics+™ subscription.

GARMIN BLUENET NETWORK – Build extensive networks with multiple chartplotters, cameras, radars and sonars — and enjoy 10 times faster networking speeds with minimal lag

ENTERTAINMENT OPTIONS – Enjoy audio and video integrations that allow you to show and hear the same video throughout the screens and speakers on your network.

HIGH-DEFINITION SONAR – Fish in stunning high definition. Hook up to any of our sonar modules, and view sonar targets on the 4K display (transducers sold separately).

CONNECT YOUR ECOSYSTEM – Take command through digital system integrations to monitor, automate and control your vessel. The chartplotter uses the NMEA 2000® and NMEA 0183 networks to connect to your compatible accessories.