Huge Fish Kill in Iowa

As heard on the Outdoor Journal Radio podcast

News from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that approximately 265,000 gallons of liquid nitrogen fertilizer were discharged into a drainage ditch, which then trickled into the East Nishnabotna River and affected 49.8 miles of the Nishnabotna.

One might justifiably ask how this could happen. Well, apparently a valve was “left open” on a storage tank (above ground) for a full weekend.

The carnage numbers are quite alarming:

Species Number of Fish Minnow Shiner Dace Chub 707,871 Suckers 1,542 Goldeye 201 Common Carp 9,255 Carpsucker 14,500 Buffalo 4 Sauger 199 Channel Catfish 7,681 Flathead Catfish 264 Green Sunfish 935 Silver Carp 67 Largemouth Bass 69 Grass Carp, diploid 6,654 Total 749,242

Cleanup efforts are ongoing.

https://www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/DNR-News-Releases/ArticleID/4933/Montgomery-County-fertilizer-spill-killed-more-than-749-000-fish