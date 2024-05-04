Huge Fish Kill in Iowa

As heard on the Outdoor Journal Radio podcast

News from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that approximately 265,000 gallons of liquid nitrogen fertilizer were discharged into a drainage ditch, which then trickled into the East Nishnabotna River and affected 49.8 miles of the Nishnabotna. 

One might justifiably ask how this could happen. Well, apparently a valve was “left open” on a storage tank (above ground) for a full weekend.  

The carnage numbers are quite alarming:

Species Number of Fish
Minnow Shiner Dace Chub707,871
Suckers1,542
Goldeye201
Common Carp9,255
Carpsucker14,500
Buffalo4
Sauger199
Channel Catfish7,681
Flathead Catfish264
Green Sunfish935
Silver Carp67
Largemouth Bass69
Grass Carp, diploid6,654
Total749,242

Cleanup efforts are ongoing.

https://www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/DNR-News-Releases/ArticleID/4933/Montgomery-County-fertilizer-spill-killed-more-than-749-000-fish

Leave a Reply

What a short hibernation means for our Black Bear

As heard on Outdoor Journal Radio Earlier this month (March 2024), Ontario’s provincial government released a statement warning residents to…
fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2023 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

IP address: 52.167.144.20Country: City: Operating system: UnknownBrowser: Chrome 116.0Display: DesktopJavaScript Enabled: Cookies Enabled: 1Third-Party Cookies Enabled: Screen Size: Number of Logical CPU Cores: WebGL Renderer:

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

Eating Wild

Ugly Pike

Diaries Of a Lodge Owner

Under the Canopy

The Tackle Box

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register