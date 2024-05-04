Huge Fish Kill in Iowa

As heard on the Outdoor Journal Radio podcast
News from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that approximately 265,000 gallons of liquid nitrogen fertilizer were discharged into a drainage ditch, which then trickled into the East Nishnabotna River and affected 49.8 miles of the Nishnabotna.
One might justifiably ask how this could happen. Well, apparently a valve was “left open” on a storage tank (above ground) for a full weekend.
The carnage numbers are quite alarming:
|Species
|Number of Fish
|Minnow Shiner Dace Chub
|707,871
|Suckers
|1,542
|Goldeye
|201
|Common Carp
|9,255
|Carpsucker
|14,500
|Buffalo
|4
|Sauger
|199
|Channel Catfish
|7,681
|Flathead Catfish
|264
|Green Sunfish
|935
|Silver Carp
|67
|Largemouth Bass
|69
|Grass Carp, diploid
|6,654
|Total
|749,242
Cleanup efforts are ongoing.
