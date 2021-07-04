No More Walleye Fishing on Lake Scugog until further notice

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) has decided that effective January 1st, 2016, NO Walleye fishing on Lake Scugog will be allowed until further notice.

The regulation change is currently available for the public to view on the Environmental Registry.

The walleye population in Lake Scugog has been monitored by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry for decades. Data collected indicates recent declines in the walleye population. Ontario is taking action to ensure Lake Scugog’s walleye population remains healthy and sustainable in the future.

The seasons for other fish species on Lake Scugog are not affected by this decision and will remain open to recreational angling under current regulations.

What do you think about this decision the MNRF has decided ?