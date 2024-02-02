Off-Road Vehicle Goes Through Ice on Lake Simcoe

Yes, people it has happened again but luckily there were no injuries.

On January 30, 2024, Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a 911 emergency call from the Lake Simcoe area between Beaverton and Brechin. The call came from occupants of an off-road vehicle that went through the ice well out from shore. OPP Aviation Services were dispatched and quickly located the individuals through GPS coordinates, while Ramara Fire attended with an airboat.

This is a highly unusual winter for mild temperatures, so make “EXTRA” sure that if you are venturing on ice, it’s more than safe. 

Common sense is the key!

Fish’n Canada’s Guide to Ice Safety

