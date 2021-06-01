One Million Dollar 1st Prize in US Amateur Fishing Tournament

It is currently being touted as “The Grandest Tournament in Fishing History”.

Never has there been such a large, single prize value for an amateur fishing tournament than in the new Bass Pro Shops US open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships.

The organizers are calling it the Ultimate Owners Appreciation Event (see below) which offers over $4 million in cash and prizes.

If that is not enough, how does a $1 million dollar first prize for a fishing tournament sound?

We say WOW, however, such a great prize really does not surprise us as we feel that Bass are the Money Fish!

The BPS US Open starts with a series of regional qualifying rounds on lakes throughout the United States commencing this Spring. The three-day championship will have 350, two-man teams competing on Table Rock Lake.

And to answer your next question as to if Canadians can enter, YES… see below.

WHO IS CLASSED AS AN AMATEUR?

According to the tournament website, an amateur is someone who:

Has not competed as a boater/pro in an MLF Major or BASS Elite Series event within the last two years immediately preceding the BPO event being entered.

Anglers have not ever paid an entry fee greater than $2,500.

Anglers that do not have lifetime earnings greater than $100,000.

Here is the kicker rule though: you must be the registered owner of one of the following boat brands: Tracker, Ranger, Nitro, Mako, Sun Tracker, Triton, and Tahoe (with a properly aerated live well). We contacted the organizers and asked if Canadians could enter and they informed us that the tournament is open to any eligible White River Marine Group brand boat owner (above-mentioned brands), whether from the United States or not. Barring any travel restrictions due to Covid protocol, we say go get em’ team Canada!

CHAMPION TEAM

Among all the other prizes, there is an astonishing $1 million cash payout plus each champion team member wins a truck and 21′ Bass Boat. That is a significant prize.

OTHER PRIZES

Biggest Bass Wins a 20’ bass boat.

Every all-female team that makes the championship wins a Big Cedar Lodge weekend package valued at $2000.

The biggest bass caught by an all-female team at the championship wins a $1,000 Bass Pro Shops gift card.

The biggest bass by youth up to 10 years old at championship wins a $1,000 Bass Pro Shops gift card.

Biggest bass by a junior angler 11-17 yrs. old at championship wins a $1,000 Bass Pro Shops gift card.

The highest finishing youth angler receives a $250,000 scholarship for the study of a conservation-related field.

The biggest bass caught by a family team at the championship wins a Tracker Off-Road 800 SX LE

Every 8lb bass caught by a family team at the championship at each regional qualifier wins a Polar Cap cooler.

And finally, an incredibly special category for veterans, active military, or hometown heroes:

The biggest bass caught at the championship wins a $1,000 gift card.

If 2 out of 5 of their bass weigh 5 or more pounds they receive the ultimate Johnny Morris fishing prize pack valued at $1000

Every bass at 8 pounds or more receives 8 pounds of Black Rifle Coffee

WELL DONE

We say well done to Johnny Morris and Bass Pro Shops for putting on such an event allowing the “nonprofessionals” of the angling world to compete at such a high level.

It will be televised in the US as well as internationally on NBC. Should be fun to watch.

Btw, if you are a Canadian registered in this event, please keep us informed as to your progression, we would love to hear from you.

Best of luck to all who enter.

Learn more by visiting their website!