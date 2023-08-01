Remembering Pete Machek

We lost one of the GOOD GUYS

For those of us who were fortunate enough to have lived through (and survived) the 60s and 70s, one thing is becoming abundantly clear, there are more years behind us than ahead of us.

Now, I don’t mean to sound morbid or anything, but sometimes we forget that we are mere mortals. The shock from that reality usually creeps in when we hear of the passing of a dear old friend. Usually, someone that we haven’t seen or talked to for a few years. You’re instantly pushed onto a roller coaster of emotions and memories, and that’s where I find myself today.

I received an email this week from Pat Machek, son of an old friend of mine Pete Machek. For those of you who are long-time viewers of the Fish’n Canada show you may recognize that name. Pete was the very first B.C.-based Fish’n Canada co-host and one of the greatest ambassadors of our brand. The term “Affable host” was never more appropriate than when used to introduce Pete.

Unfortunately, the subject of the email was not good, my west coast buddy and Fish’n Canada alumni has passed away leaving behind a legacy that will not soon be forgotten.

We’ve attached a copy of the obituary so that his many fans and viewers can take a moment and reflect on one of Canada’s authentic west coast fishing heroes.

You will be sorely missed, my friend.

Angelo Viola

Please join us in reliving some of our fondest on-camera memories with Pete. We only wish you all got to know him off-camera as well.