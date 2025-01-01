From SAIL Outdoors:

SAIL will be present at your favourite hunting, fishing, and outdoor shows throughout Quebec and Ontario. Add these must-see events to your calendar, and get your season off to a great start!

📍 Outdoor, Hunting, Fishing and Camping Show – Saint-Hyacinthe

February 20th-22nd, 2026 – Espace Saint-Hyacinthe

📍 The Outdoor Adventure Show – Toronto

February 20th-22nd, 2026 – International Centre, Mississauga (Hall 5)

📍 Sherbrooke Outdoor, Hunting and Fishing Show

March 13th-15th, 2026 – Sherbrooke Exhibition Centre

📍 Toronto Sportsmen’s Show

March 19th–22nd, 2026 – International Centre, Mississauga

📍 Quebec City Outdoor, Hunting, Fishing and Camping Show

March 26th–29th, 2026 – ExpoCité Exhibition Centre

📍 CANCAST x Muskie Odyssey

March 29th, 2026 – Peterborough Memorial Centre & Kinsmen Civic Centre

📍 Expo Nature Chicoutimi

April 9th–12th, 2026 – UQAC Sports Pavilion

We look forward to seeing you there!

Enjoy product demonstrations, exclusive discounts, on-site contests, and meetings with our specialists as well as representatives from leading brands.

NEW: SHOP DIRECTLY AT THE BOOTH!

Take advantage of exclusive offers, order on site and have your purchases delivered to your home. Simple. Fast. Efficient. Perfect for getting your hunting, fishing, and outdoor season off to a great start!