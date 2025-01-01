How Jay Siemens Built One of the Biggest Fishing Channels on YouTube | Outdoor Journal Radio

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Thank you to today’s sponsors!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species
– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures
– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment
– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

– Anglers Leaderboard: Real-time AI angling platform where everyone is welcome, and every catch counts!

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Angelo Viola, Pete Bowman, Dean Taylor, and Nik Viola sit down with one of the most influential anglers in the digital fishing world, Jay Siemens.

Known for his cinematic storytelling, relentless work ethic, and massive online following, Jay has built one of the most successful fishing channels on YouTube. In this episode, we dive into how he did it, what it really takes to produce fishing content at that level, and how the world of outdoor media is rapidly evolving.

The conversation covers Jay’s life on the road filming fishing adventures, the realities of being a full-time outdoor creator, and the business side of building a modern fishing brand. We also talk about his work on Lake of the Woods, his involvement with Uncle Mark’s Outpost Cabin, and some of the exciting new projects he has in the works.

If you’re interested in fishing, YouTube content creation, or the future of outdoor media, this is an episode you don’t want to miss.

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Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
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