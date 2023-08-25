Ugly Pike Podcast Episode 141: Jamie Pistilli

In this episode the guys have a chat with Jamie Pistilli who is a muskie guide and avid predator hunter around the world! Discussion begins with a talk about chasing fresh and saltwater predators around the world. Jamie then goes on to expand on approaches to fishing for muskies in the Ottawa region where he works as a guide. The guys also discuss Jamie’s new podcast, The Tacklebox, that he co-hosts with Brad Sinopoli, a show that recently debuted on the Outdoor Journal Radio Podcast Network!