Ugly Pike Podcast Episode 142: Pete Maina (Part 1)

Muskie fishing pioneer Pete Maina comes back onto the show to talk all things muskies with the guys. Straight out of the birthplace of American muskie fishing, Hayward WIsconsin, Pete calls in to talk about what and how he is doing this season. It is always a real thrill when we get to chat with Pete and this discussion, much like the last episode with Pete was both fun and informative. In this episode we discuss:

  • The perception by some of muskies as inconvenience/nuisance predators
  • Pete’s recent trip to Lake of the Woods
  • How fisheries across the US differ from one another in terms of both angling approach & culture
  • How Pete breaks down and explores new water to find spots
  • What to do when fish aren’t moving or biting
  • Stepping into the mind of a muskie

Leave a Reply

How Effective is Catch and Release Fishing?

This is Part 2 in our series on catch and release fishing. In part 1, we looked at the…
fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2023 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

IP address: 209.123.42.49Country: City: Operating system: UnknownBrowser: UnknownDisplay: DesktopJavaScript Enabled: Cookies Enabled: 1Third-Party Cookies Enabled: Screen Size: Number of Logical CPU Cores: WebGL Renderer:

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

Eating Wild

Ugly Pike

Diaries Of a Lodge Owner

Under the Canopy

The Tackle Box

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register