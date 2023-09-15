Ugly Pike Podcast Episode 144: Gym Rats and Casting Flats (Full Moon Fridays #3)

In this episode of Outdoor Journal Podcast Network’s Ugly Pike Podcast’s Full Moon Friday the guys talk about how Chris found the strongest man in the world at his gym overseas.  The discussion then shifts to the upcoming Unleash the Beast Tournament on the French River.  Tournament organizer Todd Dowell from Tickle Bait calls into the show to talk about this year’s UTB event and why it is going to be so amazing.  

