Ugly Pike Podcast Episode 145: Dave Anderson (Part 1)

In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio‘s Ugly Pike podcast, we talk to mega angler Dave Anderson. Dave has fished all over the best muskie waters in Canada and the US and has a number of muskie and multispecies tournament titles to his name. He has also had segments published in In-Fisherman Magazine on the topic of toothy giants! We had an epic discussion with Dave. Highlights include:

How tournaments and outings differ in both Canada and the US

How to approach tournament muskie fishing

How and when to target fish at different depths in the water column

How to approach/ take advantage of the major and minor moon events

Using a cold front to your advantage

Casting and retrieving techniques in deep water

Using the “splash down technique” to attract lazy fish