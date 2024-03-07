Will Robots Replace Outdoor Writers? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 109

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Editor-in-Cheif of Outdoor Canada Magazine to discuss how technology is changing the way we experience the outdoors.

First, however, a bit of housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed included: life as a hall of fame; in-cheifs; our upcoming LIVE show; Pete’s swearing habit; 20-foot ashtrays; forest firefighters; failing polygraphs; BC vs Ontario Pike; and whether Pike are mentally sound.

With those matters out of the way, Patrick joins the show! Topics discussed included: Arctic heat waves; casual PBs; print media’s stability; the return of Field and Stream; reading newspapers; the fall of VICE; TV’s strengths; AI’s threat to outdoor writing; how to get published; how much writers can make; how to get on a magazine cover; Merrium wild turkeys; Striped Bass on topwater; and much more!

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
