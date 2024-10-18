MotorGuide Ceases Trolling Motor Production

On October 14, 2024, MotorGuide, a legendary trolling motor manufacturer, announced it would be ceasing production. Moving forward, all trolling motors will be produced under the Lowrance® and Simrad® brands, which Navico, their parent company, claims will enable them to offer anglers “the most advanced and seamlessly connected fishing systems.”

Founded in 1947, MotorGuide rose to prominence in the 1960s with its user-friendly motors. The company was a pioneer in wireless control technology, allowing anglers to move freely around their boats. Its Tour Pro model was the first cable-steer trolling motor with GPS anchor capability, making it a favorite among bass fishermen. However, Navico has decided to focus on its other brands for future trolling motor production.

End of an Era “We are excited to enter a new chapter. By building on the strong legacy of innovation from Lowrance and Simrad, we are transitioning all trolling motor production under these trusted names,” Navico announced in a press release. “As a result, MotorGuide manufacturing has officially ended.”

Navico explained that this move aligns with their goal of providing anglers with cutting-edge, fully integrated fishing systems. By uniting trolling motor production under Lowrance and Simrad, the company believes it can better integrate sonar and navigation technology.

“This decision is part of a broader strategy to advance fishing technology and offer a whole-boat solution,” the release continued. “While MotorGuide production has ceased, our focus is now on Lowrance and Simrad brands, which are well-positioned to deliver industry-leading trolling motors and innovative products for every aspect of the boat.”

Navico is investing resources to improve system connectivity and user interfaces, aiming to enhance the fishing experience for anglers.

“Our teams are working hard to elevate our Ultimate Fishing System, ensuring you have access to the most advanced, connected, and high-performance products,” Navico stated. “We are especially excited about the upcoming launch of our new Recon™ Trolling Motors.”

If You Own a MotorGuide Motor If you own a MotorGuide trolling motor, there’s no need to worry. Although production of new motors has stopped, Navico has committed to supporting current customers.

“We understand you may have concerns about parts, warranties, and service contracts. Rest assured, we will continue to provide service parts as available and honor our manufacturer’s warranty and service agreements,” Navico reassured customers. “Our sales, service, and warranty teams will remain dedicated to providing the same high level of support.”

What’s Next? Limited stock of MotorGuide motors is still available, so act fast if you’re interested. While it’s uncertain what the future holds for trolling motor technology at Navico, the innovations seen from Lowrance have been promising—and things are only expected to improve.