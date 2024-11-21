A Scientist’s Take on LiveScope | Outdoor Journal Radio ep.146

Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete sit down with Dr. Steven Cooke to get a scientist’s perspective on LiveScope and its role in fisheries management and research. Topics discussed included: whether LiveScope will ever become truly mainstream; defining unfair; LiveScope’s impact on young anglers; how LiveScope is helping science; unintrusive fish monitoring; species identification; unlocking open water; spreading out the fishing pressure; regulating technology; tournament fishing; LiveScopein muskie fishing; whether fish can feel sonar; what fish can hear; adding screentime to your weekends; and much more!



