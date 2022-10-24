Top 5: Brook Trout Lures

To Ang and Pete, the Brook Trout, aka the Speckled Trout, is THE most spectacular, vibrant and all-around unique fish species in all of Canada. Yes, there are rival species that fight as well or have their own unique blend of colours, however, as a total package, the Brookie is hard to beat.

In this article, we are going to give you our TV host’s top 5 lure choices that they would never leave home without while venturing out on Brook Trout waters.

Here they are, in no particular order:

EGB Spoon

This little beauty is Ang’s absolute favourite Brook Trout spoon. His trips into Algonquin Park always ended with grandiose stories of “Specks” on EGB’s.

Aside from the action of this spoon, it’s the built-in swivel that brings it into its own unique category. There’s no need to add a snap/swivel to the end of your line to prevent line twist. You tie directly, and fish away!

He carries an assortment of sizes from 0 – 3 and suggests trying colours like 201, 202, 300 and 330 to start.

As with most of the lure suggestions on this list, EGBs work equally well either by casting or trolling.

Ang says, “they’re tiny, they’re solid, they cast like a bullet, and they flat-out catch Brookies!”

Mepps Spinner

Anybody who’s fished for Brook Trout with artificial baits will agree that the Mepps spinner is mandatory. We do acknowledge the Panther Martins and Vibrax of the world… but the Mepps is hard to beat.

We’re not sure if it’s that tantalizing twirling action of the spinner blade that triggers the strike, or maybe the repetitive, rapid flashing of colour or hue, but, whatever it is, Brook Trout seem to love it.

Add a live nightcrawler to the hook, and it becomes irresistible to Brook Trout.

Experiment with sizes and colours. Sometimes it is gold or silver, other times it is the craziest colour combo that has zero resemblance to anything alive in nature.

Normally sizes 1-3 are our main choices but if you carry 0 – 4, you’ll be well covered.

A minnowbait or jerkbait for trout you ask?

You betcha!

This is the one lure on this list that actually resembles a small minnow or baitfish “accurately”. The others here mimic movement, flash or size, but it’s the Pin’s Minnow that hits all the marks. Three of our favourite colours are Green Gold, Baby Brook, and Glass Minnow.

This bait can be cast or trolled equally as well. The key here, however, is to downsize your line. 6 – 8 pound test fluorocarbon line gets the nod here. If you like running braid, then a 10-pound test braid main line with a long, 6 – 8 pound test fluoro leader is perfect. There’s no need for a swivel with this bait, however, a small snap makes it easier to change colours. You can use a snap or tie direct, it’s your choice.

If casting from shore or a boat, make the longest casts you can.

When trolling, drop back lots of line keeping distance from your boat to the bait.

Cleo Spoon

Just like Ang has his favourite spoon, Pete has one as well. It’s the Little Cleo in Copper/Red colouring. It seems that everywhere Pete fish’s for Brookies, they’ll hit this lure. It also seems like everywhere Pete travels for open-water Brook Trout, the locals agree with this bait choice.

Pete with his trusted Cleo Spoon at Hidden River Lodge

As you can see, unlike the EGB, there is no built-in swivel on the Cleo. This bait requires a snap/swivel or a split ring/swivel combo. Unfortunately, just like in-line spinners, spoons can cause line twist. A swivel will save your day.

As for sizes, he likes the ⅖, ⅔ and ¾.

The Jig

A jig is one of those all-around fish catchers that anglers should never be on the water without. Although they’re primarily known in freshwater as a Walleye or Bass bait, jigs have been one of the best fishing lures for many other species including Trout.

In the Brook Trout world, jigs excel very well in fast water. Places like the Nipigon River have produced some giants on the jig. And more often than not, it’s the gaudiest colours that catch the biggest fish!

Bring a variety of jigs including bucktail, maribou, and jig-heads with plastic trailers.

CONCLUSION

Although Ang and Pete wouldn’t categorize themselves as the best Brook Trout anglers the country has to offer, they have caught their share of these gorgeous creatures. Between Ang’s years of Algonquin Park canoeing adventures, Pete’s days of walking the creek banks with his dad, to their modern-day Fish’n Canada adventures, these two have caught more than their fair share of Brookies.

Give the above lures a fair shot, we think you’ll definitely up your game in doing so!