A Silver Lining | Episode 3 | All Too Clear: Beneath the Surface of the Great Lakes | TVO Original

Episode 3 explores how some fish are adapting to the mussels, and asks the question: “Is there an upside to the mussel invasion?” The decline in overall fish numbers has created space for the restoration of cisco, the “forgotten heart” of the Great Lakes ecosystem, and we witness the early success of this recovery effort. Returning to lake whitefish, we follow an ambitious project to restore the long-lost “river-run” whitefish. If baby fish can no longer survive in the Great Lakes, maybe they can find refuge in the rivers that flow into them.

Donate to TVO: https://www.tvo.org/donate

Follow on Instagram: / tvodocs

Follow on Twitter: / tvodocs

Discover more ways to access TVO Docs: https://www.tvo.org/series-docs

Subscribe to TVO Media Education Group newsletters: https://www.tvo.org/newsletters

Get the TVO Today app: App Store: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/tvo-tod… Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de…

Behind the Scenes!

Learn all about the making of this incredible documentary as Yvonne and Zach join Outdoor Journal Radio!