A Silver Lining | Episode 3 | All Too Clear: Beneath the Surface of the Great Lakes | TVO Original

Episode 3 explores how some fish are adapting to the mussels, and asks the question: “Is there an upside to the mussel invasion?” The decline in overall fish numbers has created space for the restoration of cisco, the “forgotten heart” of the Great Lakes ecosystem, and we witness the early success of this recovery effort. Returning to lake whitefish, we follow an ambitious project to restore the long-lost “river-run” whitefish. If baby fish can no longer survive in the Great Lakes, maybe they can find refuge in the rivers that flow into them.

Learn all about the making of this incredible documentary as Yvonne and Zach join Outdoor Journal Radio!

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada's award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada's most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman.
