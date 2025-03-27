Angelo Viola Awarded King Charles III Coronation Medal

This year, at the Toronto Sportsmen’s Show, Angelo Viola received a surprise visit from Ontario Premier, Doug Ford and Minister of Natural Resources, Graydon Smith, to be honoured with an award recognizing his contributions to conservation.

The Coronation Medal continues a long-standing tradition of issuing commemorative medals during key royal milestones. Just as Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation and jubilees were marked with medals, King Charles III’s coronation was an opportunity to celebrate exceptional service in a Canadian context.

In February 2024, the federal government announced the official Canadian version of the medal, several months after the coronation itself. Designed specifically for Canada, the medal not only honours the new monarch but also celebrates the diverse contributions of Canadians across the country.

Unlike medals that are open for public application or nomination, the Coronation Medal is not awarded by request. Instead, provincial, territorial, and federal organizations nominate individuals who exemplify outstanding dedication and service

As The Fish’n Canada Show marches forward into its 40th year, Angelo Viola has been awarded one of just 30,000 medals for his ongoing contributions to Canadian fish and wildlife conservation. A pioneer of catch-and-release fishing and a dedicated advocate for Canadian anglers, Angelo has played a leading role both on-screen and behind the scenes in promoting sustainable practices and outdoor heritage.

The Fish’n Canada Show first aired in 1986 with phenomenal success. In 1988 the program went coast to coast on CBC, the first North American weekly fishing show to broadcast on a national network. In 1992 the show went into syndication adding Global Television Network, prominent CTV and affiliates, and several cable networks. The move resulted in unprecedented fishing audiences. With the addition of WFN U.S. and The Sportsman Chanel Canada today the Fish’n Canada show dominates the airwaves with a national weekly reach of 3.5 million and ama of over 450,000 easily making it one of the most-watched “outdoors” programs in North America.
