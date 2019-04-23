Spanish priests took a hostile view of this peculiarly potent brew, deeming it “soup of the devil” and preaching sermons against indulgence. Suppression only fueled the fire, and by the 19th-century chili was a staple among cowboys, ruffians, and adventurers on the Western frontier. And now Football fans nationwide. We’ve decided we wanted to kick chili up a notch and thus, Bison and Boar Chili Con Carne was born.

Ingredients

1 large onion, diced

1 red pepper, diced

2 garlic cloves, peeled, chopped

1 heaped tsp hot chilli powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp whole cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

500g Ground bison

500g Ground boar

400g can chopped tomatoes

½ tsp dried marjoram

1 tsp sugar

2 tbsp tomato paste

410g can red kidney beans

Method

Put your pan on over a medium-high heat. Add the oil and leave it for 1-2 minutes until hot. Add the onions and cook, stirring fairly frequently, for about 5 minutes, or until the onions are soft, and slightly translucent. add the garlic, red pepper, 1 heaped tsp hot chili powder, 1 tsp paprika and 1 tsp whole cumin and ground coriander. Give it a good stir, then leave it to cook for another 5 minutes. Brown the ground bison and boar, turn the heat up a bit, add the meat to the pan and break it up with your spoon or spatula. The mix should sizzle a bit when you add the mince. Keep stirring and prodding for at least 5 minutes, until all the mince is in uniform, mince-sized lumps and there are no more pink bits. Make sure you keep the heat hot enough for the meat to fry and become brown, rather than just stew Making the sauce. Open 1 can of chopped tomatoes and add to the pot. add in ½ tsp dried marjoram and 1 tsp sugar and add a good shake of salt and pepper. Add about 2 tbsp tomato paste and stir the sauce well. Simmer it gently. Bring the whole thing to the boil, give it a good stir and put a lid on the pan. Turn down the heat until it is gently bubbling and leave it for 20 minutes. You should check on the pan occasionally to stir it and make sure the sauce doesn’t catch on the bottom of the pan or isn’t drying out. make sure that the heat really is low enough. After simmering gently, the saucy mince mixture should look thick, moist and juicy. Drain and rinse red kidney beans in a sieve and stir them in. Boil again, for 10 minutes. Taste a bit of the chili and season. It will probably take a lot more seasoning than you think. Now replace the lid, turn off the heat and leave your chili to stand for 10 minutes before. Serve garnished with avocado, sour cream, cheese and scallions over rice or with your favourite cornbread recipe Go back for a second helping of your delicious Bison and Boar Chili Con Carne