Bison Mustard Rub Marinade – Recipe of the Week

Outdoor Journal Radio

Share this Post:

Outdoor Journal Radio

As heard on Episode 16 of the Eating Wild Podcast

Bison mustard rub marinade is a flavorful mixture used to marinate bison meat before cooking. The combination of mustard and other ingredients in the marinade helps tenderize and add flavor to the meat. Here’s a simple recipe for a bison mustard rub marinade:

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

  1. In a bowl, combine the Dijon mustard, olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, minced garlic, dried thyme, dried rosemary, black pepper, and salt. Mix well to combine all the ingredients.
  2. Place the bison meat in a shallow dish or a resealable plastic bag. Pour the mustard rub marinade over the bison, making sure it is evenly coated. If using a bag, seal it tightly, removing any excess air.
  3. Marinate the bison in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or preferably overnight. This allows the flavors to penetrate the meat and tenderize it.
  4. When you’re ready to cook the bison, remove it from the marinade and let any excess marinade drip off. You can discard the remaining marinade.
  5. Preheat your grill, stovetop grill pan, or oven to the desired temperature for cooking the bison. Cook the bison according to your preferred method, whether grilling, pan-searing, or roasting. The cooking time will depend on the thickness and desired level of doneness.
  6. Once the bison is cooked to your liking, remove it from the heat and let it rest for a few minutes before serving. This allows the juices to redistribute and the meat to become more tender.

Enjoy your bison meat with the delicious flavors of the mustard rub marinade! Remember to adjust the quantities of the ingredients according to your taste preferences and the amount of bison you’re marinating.

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
More by Outdoor Journal Radio

Leave a Reply

fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2023 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

IP address: 18.205.123.7Country: City: Operating system: WindowsBrowser: Chrome 40.0Display: DesktopJavaScript Enabled: Cookies Enabled: 1Third-Party Cookies Enabled: Screen Size: Number of Logical CPU Cores: WebGL Renderer:

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

Eating Wild

Ugly Pike

Diaries Of a Lodge Owner

Under the Canopy

The Tackle Box

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register