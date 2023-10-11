Bison Mustard Rub Marinade – Recipe of the Week

As heard on Episode 16 of the Eating Wild Podcast

Bison mustard rub marinade is a flavorful mixture used to marinate bison meat before cooking. The combination of mustard and other ingredients in the marinade helps tenderize and add flavor to the meat. Here’s a simple recipe for a bison mustard rub marinade:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine the Dijon mustard, olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, minced garlic, dried thyme, dried rosemary, black pepper, and salt. Mix well to combine all the ingredients. Place the bison meat in a shallow dish or a resealable plastic bag. Pour the mustard rub marinade over the bison, making sure it is evenly coated. If using a bag, seal it tightly, removing any excess air. Marinate the bison in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or preferably overnight. This allows the flavors to penetrate the meat and tenderize it. When you’re ready to cook the bison, remove it from the marinade and let any excess marinade drip off. You can discard the remaining marinade. Preheat your grill, stovetop grill pan, or oven to the desired temperature for cooking the bison. Cook the bison according to your preferred method, whether grilling, pan-searing, or roasting. The cooking time will depend on the thickness and desired level of doneness. Once the bison is cooked to your liking, remove it from the heat and let it rest for a few minutes before serving. This allows the juices to redistribute and the meat to become more tender.

Enjoy your bison meat with the delicious flavors of the mustard rub marinade! Remember to adjust the quantities of the ingredients according to your taste preferences and the amount of bison you’re marinating.