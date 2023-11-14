Black Bear Stew – Recipe of the Week

This week, Antonio is handing the Recipe of the Week over to our special guest Dave Grey! Here is one of his favourite ways to utilize his bear meat:

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds of bear meat, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 carrots, peeled and sliced
  • 2 celery stalks, sliced
  • 4 cups beef or vegetable broth
  • 1 cup red wine (optional)
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour (for coating the meat)
  • Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

  1. In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat.
  2. In a shallow dish, season the flour with salt and pepper. Dredge the bear meat cubes in the flour, shaking off any excess.
  3. Add the bear meat to the pot and cook until browned on all sides. Remove the meat from the pot and set it aside.
  4. In the same pot, add the chopped onion and minced garlic. Sauté until the onion becomes translucent, about 5 minutes.
  5. Add the sliced carrots and celery to the pot and cook for an additional 5 minutes.
  6. Return the browned bear meat to the pot. Pour in the beef or vegetable broth and red wine (if using). Stir in the bay leaves and dried thyme.
  7. Bring the stew to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover the pot and simmer for about 2 to 3 hours, or until the bear meat is tender.
  8. Taste the stew and season with additional salt and pepper if needed.
  9. Serve the bear stew hot, garnished with fresh chopped parsley. It pairs well with crusty bread or mashed potatoes.

Note: It’s important to ensure that the bear meat is properly sourced and legally obtained. Hunting regulations and laws vary depending on the region, so make sure to follow all applicable laws and guidelines.

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
