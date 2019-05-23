Buttermilk Pancakes with Wild Boar Bacon

Here is a recipe featuring Blue Mountain Meats Wild Boar Bacon. We can think of no better way to treat your family then with a stack of fluffy, gorgeously festive, super indulgent pancakes with Boar Bacon, Pickled cranberries, sponge toffee crumble and apple butter syrup.

Ingredients

For the pancakes

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons sugar

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 cups buttermilk

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus 1/2 teaspoon for griddle

For the Sponge Toffee

Vegetable oil, to grease the pan

2 ½ cup granulated sugar (625 ml)

⅔ cup light corn syrup (150 ml)

6 Tbsp water (90 ml)

2 Tbsp baking soda (30 ml)

For Garnishing

1 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup apple butter

1/2 cup pickled cranberries (or any berry)

icing sugar

1/2 liter whipped cream

Method

For the sponge toffee

1. Liberally grease a 10-inch round spring form cake pan with vegetable oil. Line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper. Line the sides of the pan with a parchment paper so that the parchment paper creates a collar that sits 1 to 2-inches above the pan. Liberally grease the parchment paper.

2. In a deep medium saucepan add sugar, corn syrup, water. Over medium-high heat bring the mixture to a boil (without stirring) and cook until hard crack stage, i.e. until temperature reads 300 degrees F. on a candy thermometer. This should take about 10 minutes. During the cooking process, if there are any sugar crystals on the sides of the pan, brush the sides of the pan with a clean pastry brush dipped in water.

3. Remove the sugar mixture from the heat. Working quickly, add the baking soda and whisk to incorporate the soda into the sugar mixture, about 5 seconds. Note the mixture will bubble up when you add the baking soda so be very careful not to touch the hot toffee. Immediately pour the hot toffee into the prepared pan. Let cool and set completely before touching. Break into pieces and set aside.

4. Heat oven to 350 degrees. tray up you wild boar bacon and place in oven for approximately 15 min or until bacon is crispy on the tips. then remove from oven and set aside for assembly.

5. Heat griddle to 375 degrees. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and sugar in a medium bowl. Add eggs, buttermilk, and 4 tablespoons butter; whisk to combine. Batter should have small to medium lumps.

6. Using a pastry brush, brush remaining 1/2 teaspoon of butter or reserved bacon fat onto griddle. Wipe off excess.

7. Using a 4-ounce ladle, about 1/2 cup, pour pancake batter, in pools 2 inches away from one other. When pancakes have bubbles on top and are slightly dry around edges, about 2 1/2 minutes, flip over. Cook until golden on bottom, about 1 minute.

8. Repeat with remaining batter, keeping finished pancakes on a heatproof plate in the still warn oven oven.

9. In a small sauce pot pour in your maple syrup and add the apple butter, mix apple butter in to syrup until thoroughly combined and warm.

8 . To serve, stack your pancakes layering the cakes with your now cooked wild boar bacon. pour over your apple butter syrup, add some crumbled sponge toffee, whipped cream, then pickled cranberries and sprinkle with a liberal amount of icing sugar. Enjoy!