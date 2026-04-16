Visit the Fish'n Canada Store
Visit the Fish'n Canada Store
Visit the Fish'n Canada Store
Visit the Fish'n Canada Store

Can Flies Really Outfish Gear for Northern Pike?

Outdoor Journal Radio

Share this Post:

Outdoor Journal Radio

Thank you to today’s sponsors!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species
– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures
– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment
– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

– Anglers Leaderboard: Real-time AI angling platform where everyone is welcome, and every catch counts!

What happens when the guy behind the camera is suddenly forced into the spotlight?

In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, Dean Taylor steps into the co-host seat for the first time and opens up about something we’ve never discussed publicly before. After years working behind the scenes on The Fish’n Canada Show, Dean shares the real story of how he went from production to being on camera… despite a speech impediment he’s dealt with his entire life.

We also dive into:

  •  What really goes on behind the scenes of Fish’n Canada 
  •  DIY boat builds and why knowing your rig matters 
  •  Close calls and breakdowns on the water that almost ended shoots 
  •  The reality of filming outdoor TV under pressure 
  •  Wild April Fools fishing stories that actually fooled us 

This is one of the most honest and personal conversations we’ve ever had on the podcast.

🎣 Whether you’re into fishing, filmmaking, or just love real stories from the outdoors… this is one you don’t want to miss.

Listen now and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
More by Outdoor Journal Radio

Leave a Reply

[user_info]
Login/Register

SHOP

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

All

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

All

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

Eating Wild

Ugly Pike

Diaries Of a Lodge Owner

Under the Canopy

The Tackle Box

All

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us