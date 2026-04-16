Can Flies Really Outfish Gear for Northern Pike?

Thank you to today’s sponsors!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures

– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment

– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

– Anglers Leaderboard: Real-time AI angling platform where everyone is welcome, and every catch counts!

What happens when the guy behind the camera is suddenly forced into the spotlight?

In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, Dean Taylor steps into the co-host seat for the first time and opens up about something we’ve never discussed publicly before. After years working behind the scenes on The Fish’n Canada Show, Dean shares the real story of how he went from production to being on camera… despite a speech impediment he’s dealt with his entire life.

We also dive into:

What really goes on behind the scenes of Fish’n Canada

DIY boat builds and why knowing your rig matters

Close calls and breakdowns on the water that almost ended shoots

The reality of filming outdoor TV under pressure

Wild April Fools fishing stories that actually fooled us

This is one of the most honest and personal conversations we’ve ever had on the podcast.

🎣 Whether you’re into fishing, filmmaking, or just love real stories from the outdoors… this is one you don’t want to miss.

Listen now and let us know your thoughts in the comments.