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Deer Ticks Are Spreading Across Canada… Here’s Why

Outdoor Journal Radio

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Outdoor Journal Radio

Thank you to today’s sponsors!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species
– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures
– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment
– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

– Anglers Leaderboard: Real-time AI angling platform where everyone is welcome, and every catch counts!


In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, we dive deep into the growing tick problem across Canada, including Lyme disease, real-world risks, and what every outdoorsman needs to know before heading out this season.

We’re joined by Dr. Catherine Bouchard of the Public Health Agency of Canada, who breaks down:

Why tick populations are exploding in Canada
How Lyme disease actually spreads
The real odds of getting infected
What happens if you miss a tick bite
The most effective ways to protect yourself

We also share real stories from the field, including extreme bug conditions, close calls, and what it’s actually like dealing with ticks while filming in remote locations.

If you spend any time outdoors, this is information you can’t afford to ignore.

Watch now before your next trip.

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Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
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