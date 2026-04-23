Visit the Fish'n Canada Store
Visit the Fish'n Canada Store
Visit the Fish'n Canada Store
Visit the Fish'n Canada Store

The Craziest Fish Behaviour Ever Filmed in Freshwater

Outdoor Journal Radio

Share this Post:

Outdoor Journal Radio

What’s really happening under your boat?

After 40 years of fishing, we finally got a look beneath the surface and what we saw completely changed how we think about fish, water clarity, and behaviour.

In this episode, we sit down with the team behind some of the most advanced underwater filming ever done in the Great Lakes. Using cutting-edge drones and sonar, they’re capturing fish in ways anglers have never seen before. From spawning battles to feeding patterns in dirty water, this is the closest you’ll get to seeing the underwater world in real time.

We also break down one of the biggest misconceptions in fishing: how fish actually see in stained water. The answer might surprise you and it could change how you fish overnight.

Plus:

  •  Wild fish behaviour caught on camera 
  •  New discoveries about where fish actually spawn 
  •  How underwater tech is reshaping fishing forever 
  •  A heated debate on whether skills should be taught or earned 

If you’ve ever wondered what’s going on below the surface… this one’s for you.

hank you to today’s sponsors!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species
– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures
– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment
– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

– Anglers Leaderboard: Real-time AI angling platform where everyone is welcome, and every catch counts!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
More by Outdoor Journal Radio

Leave a Reply

[user_info]
Login/Register

SHOP

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

All

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

All

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

Eating Wild

Ugly Pike

Diaries Of a Lodge Owner

Under the Canopy

The Tackle Box

All

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us