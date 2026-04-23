The Craziest Fish Behaviour Ever Filmed in Freshwater

What’s really happening under your boat?

After 40 years of fishing, we finally got a look beneath the surface and what we saw completely changed how we think about fish, water clarity, and behaviour.

In this episode, we sit down with the team behind some of the most advanced underwater filming ever done in the Great Lakes. Using cutting-edge drones and sonar, they’re capturing fish in ways anglers have never seen before. From spawning battles to feeding patterns in dirty water, this is the closest you’ll get to seeing the underwater world in real time.

We also break down one of the biggest misconceptions in fishing: how fish actually see in stained water. The answer might surprise you and it could change how you fish overnight.

Plus:

Wild fish behaviour caught on camera

New discoveries about where fish actually spawn

How underwater tech is reshaping fishing forever

A heated debate on whether skills should be taught or earned

If you’ve ever wondered what’s going on below the surface… this one’s for you.

hank you to today’s sponsors!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures

– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment

– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

– Anglers Leaderboard: Real-time AI angling platform where everyone is welcome, and every catch counts!