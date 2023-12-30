Christmas Trees for Fish Habitat

If you listened to our Outdoor Journal Radio Christmas Podcast (ep 98) then you would have heard an interesting question from one of our fans.

Michael Hanna from Michigan asked “What do you guys think about “drowning” Christmas trees (i.e. sinking your Christmas Tree in a lake after the holiday season is over). I have seen it done on  many lakes during the ice fishing season but was wondering whether it is illegal”

This is such a good question.

And organically, an answer for Kentucky anglers popped up in our feed from thefishingwire.com (funny how that works).

It states that the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is running a tree recycling program called “Christmas for the Fishes”. In this program, they say that natural Christmas trees donated will be used to improve fish habitat, which will benefit both fish and anglers.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife will have 29 drop-off locations across the state from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, 2024. Obviously, they are asking for real trees which are free of lights, garland, and decorations. Only full trees will be accepted.

Which brings us to Canadian waters. Do you feel that such a program(s) would benefit our north-country waters? Maybe you already know of such programs in place? What about the general public being allowed to plant their own “fish-holding Christmas Trees”?

Let us know your thoughts.

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada's award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada's most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman.
