Diaries of a Lodge Owner Episode 02: A Guide to Guide w/ Pat Tryon

This week, on the Outdoor Journal Radio Podcast Network’s “Diaries of a Lodge Owner”, I’m sitting down with former Chaudiere lodge, lake Nipissing guide, and great friend of mine, Pat Tryon.

On this show, we’re going to get into the mind of an authentic Canadian fishing guide, find out what it takes to make a living on one of the nation’s most notorious bodies of water, and immerse ourselves into the highs and lows of one of our industries most fascinating occupations.

So hold onto your hats! It’s time to find out if you have what it takes to be a fishing guide!