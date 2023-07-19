Diaries of a Lodge Owner Episode 02: A Guide to Guide w/ Pat Tryon

This week,  on the Outdoor Journal Radio Podcast Network’s “Diaries of a Lodge Owner”, I’m sitting down with former Chaudiere lodge, lake Nipissing guide, and great friend of mine, Pat Tryon.

On this show, we’re going to get into the mind of an authentic Canadian fishing guide, find out what it takes to make a living on one of the nation’s most notorious bodies of water, and immerse ourselves into the highs and lows of one of our industries most fascinating occupations.

So hold onto your hats! It’s time to find out if you have what it takes to be a fishing guide!

Leave a Reply

Bacon Fried Shorelunch- Recipe of the Week

As heard on the latest episode of Eating Wild, here is a simple recipe for Shawn’s bacon fried shorelunch!…
fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2023 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

IP address: 52.90.196.148Country: City: Operating system: UnknownBrowser: UnknownDisplay: DesktopJavaScript Enabled: Cookies Enabled: 1Third-Party Cookies Enabled: Screen Size: Number of Logical CPU Cores: WebGL Renderer:

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

 

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register