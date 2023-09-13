Diaries of a Lodge Owner Episode 10: Getting Ugly with Chris Walter and Frank Ungaro

This week on the Outdoor Journal Radio Podcast Network’s Diaries of a Lodge Owner, we sit with Frank and Chris and get to know the voices behind the Ugly Pike Podcast.

We get a glimpse into who they are, their story, and learn a little along the way. On this show, we pick the brains of these two muskie fishing fanatics who are determined to build the single largest database of muskie-angling educational material in the world. And with over 141 podcasts and a website dedicated to chasing this freshwater apex predator, they are well on their way.