Diaries of a Lodge Owner Episode 13: The Boss with Paul Frustereo

This week on the Outdoor Journal Radio Podcast Network‘s Diaries of a Lodge Owner, we get into the mind of a man who seized the day and turned his passion into a way of life. With a great story and an outstanding product, I know you will thoroughly enjoy getting to know this titan of the handcrafted musky-bait-making world, the boss man himself, Paul Frusterio.

On this show, we get to know this kingpin and the passion that drives him to hunt down this toothy lion of the lake. We share some stories and learn how to tune and use these iconic boss shad baits right from the source. So if you’re wondering who’s the boss, well, the big boss man himself is in the house.

The creator of the Boss Shad Muskie Bait Company, Paul Frusterio.