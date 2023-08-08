Eating Wild Podcast Episode 7: Understanding Meat Grades, Utilizing Duck Fat, and Frying Frog Legs

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio’s Eating Wild podcast, the boys are answering YOUR questions!

Tune in to hear all the questions the Eating Wild listeners have had so far including: how to cook deer heart and tongue, how to expertly fillet a Northern Pike, pantry essentials, aging meat; distinguishing meat grades, the science of Ceviche, smoking fish, removing “gaminess”, poor man’s lobster, and much more!

