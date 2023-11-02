Episode 91: Uncle Mark’s Outpost w/ Jay Siemens

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Jay Siemens returns to the podcast to talk about the inaugural season of Uncle Mark’s Outpost!

First, however, a bit of housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed included: Taylor Swift; Pete’s problem with Hollywood; Al Pacino; fishing with Jonah: world record Lake Trout; overestimating fish fights; and the difference between pelagic and inland walleye.

With those matters out of the way, the boys head to the phones and are joined by Jay! Topics discussed included: meeting THE Uncle Mark; the future of outhouses; Lake of the Woods’ Rusty Crayfish problem; northern Largemouth; Starlink; the importance of sat phones; Cinematic YouTubing; boat control; Brazillian Peacock Bass fishing; and much more!

